Police tells travellers to update Gerak Malaysia app before moving within states

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak and Crime Investigation Department chief Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed pose for a group photo during the press conference at Bukit Aman, May 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Those who have submitted applications to travel between states during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will now be required to update their Gerak Malaysia smartphone app to generate QR codes verifying their applications, police said today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed revealed that only applications with complete addresses of origin and intended destination would be able to generate the QR code.

The requirement was revealed during a joint press conference with Huzir and Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak, where the latter pointed out the need to first update the app for it to be able to generate the code.

“Once the Gerak Malaysia app has been updated, a QR code that can be displayed on your phone screens will be generated.

“The QR code that has been generated will act as proof that their application to travel between states has been approved,” Huzir said during the press conference.

“It can also help us with contact tracing, if for example, someone who travelled interstate tests positive for Covid-19, so we will be able to know when and where he travelled from and the other relevant details

Al-Ishsak then added that the latest version of the app is already available for Android smartphone users, with the updates for iOS users expected to be available later today or tomorrow morning.

It was also revealed that the QR code, once generated, will only last for a period of 24-hours, with users advised to obtain their codes only on the day of intended travel, to allow police to better manage and coordinate the traffic flow between states.

As for iOS users who are unable to update the app in time before travelling tomorrow, Huzir said that a complete application with both required addresses would suffice when they face interstate roadblocks.

Huzir also revealed that the app has been downloaded by 1.4 million users, with 503,276 applications to travel submitted so far.

From the total number of applications received, Huzir revealed that only 29.5 per cent, or 148,576 applicants have completed their submissions.

A remaining 354,700 applications he said, are still incomplete and which would not allow them access to travel interstate if they are not updated.

“The number of users who have verified their permission to travel interstate is a total of 143,516 users,” he added.

A total of 13,069 applications, Huzir said, have come through manually from those who applied directly at the closest police stations.