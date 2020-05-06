Ipoh seafood stalwart Restoran Kok Thai closes for good as Covid-19 impact reverberates

Popular seafood restaurant, Restoran Kok Thai, located at Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh closed their business permanently. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 6 — It seems more businesses are closing their doors permanently in Ipoh due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the most popular seafood restaurants with both locals and tourists, Restoran Kok Thai, which is located at Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh here, appears to have shut for good.

Malay Mail visited the restaurant and noticed banners announcing that the space is for rent or sale were pasted on its walls and shutter.

A restaurant staff, who only wanted to be known as Ling, confirmed its closure.

“Yes, the restaurant is now closed permanently. It closed in mid-April,” she said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

When asked why it closed, Ling, who stressed that her comments were a personal observation and did not represent that of the restaurant, said that it could be because large wedding banquets are not allowed during the movement control order (MCO), which first came into effect on March 18.

“The restaurant used to host a lot of wedding dinners. However, these have ceased due to the MCO.

“Due to that, the business might have suffered a loss. Also, it could be due to a drop in the number of tourists,” she said.

Recently, several hotels in Ipoh announced that they were to cease operations permanently due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the hotels were Tower Regency Hotel and Apartment Sdn Bhd, Syeun Hotel and Kinta Riverfront Hotel and Suites.