Three more KL areas put under lockdown on Day Two of CMCO

Armed Forces personnel erect barbed wire fencing in Taman Wilayah Selayang after it was placed under the enhanced movement control order on May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Three new areas in the city have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

The three — Jalan Raja Bot in Kampung Baru, and neighbouring residential areas Taman Wilayah and Taman Desa Bakti in Selayang — are located in the vicinity of areas classified as red zones due to their number of Covid-19 cases.

As of three hours ago, the operator of a local burger stall MyBurger at Taman Wilayah posted on its Facebook page indicating that the low-cost apartment compound has been cordoned off.

“Taman Wilayah Selayang is officially under lockdown, hence our business has also been lockdown. We will meet after the EMCO. Stay strong,” the Facebook page wrote.

A Federal Territories Ministry source has since confirmed that the three areas were placed under lockdown late last night.

“Yes it’s true. Let’s wait for the announcement later,” the source said.

These three areas make up the eighth, ninth and 10th EMCO areas following the Covid-19 positive cases detected in the Jalan Raja Bot market and Selayang wholesale market.

Residents of a low-cost apartment building in Taman Wilayah Selayang look out from their balcony after the area was placed under the enhanced movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Both markets have also been ordered shut to make way for sanitisation works while healthcare officers conduct screening and take swab samples from market traders, workers and family members.

The Selayang wholesale market has since resumed operations, while the Jalan Raja Bot market will be shut until May 12.

Malaysia is in its second day of what the federal government has dubbed the conditional movement control order (CMCO), in which all economic activities save for those relying on crowds and close contact are allowed to resume.

However, as many as nine states have declined to adopt the CMCO in its entirety over concerns that it may not yet be safe for business activities to resume, leading to a federal-state standoff.