Khairil Anwar is new D-G of Miros

PUTRAJAYA, May 5 — The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has announced the appointment of Dr Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim as its new director-general effective today (May 5).

In a statement today, Miros said the appointment of Khairil Anwar, is to replace Dr Siti Zaharah Ishak, whose service ended yesterday.

Khairil Anwar, 44, started his career at Miros on April 2008 and had led several units in the past 12 years before being appointed as the director of the Vehicle Safety & Biomechanics Research Centre on June 4, 2019.

“His expertise and experience will strengthen the administration of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research,” Miros said.

Khairil Anwar has a doctorate in business administration from the UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Miros expressed appreciation and thanks to Siti Zaharah for her service during her tenure at Miros. — Bernama