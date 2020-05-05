Elderly trader in Seremban loses RM802,800 to Macau scam

Negri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 61-year-old man received a phone call claiming to be from Pos Laju before referring him to a so-called policeman from Sabah police contingent headquarters (IPK) on April 4. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, May 5 — A trader here lost more than RM800,000 after falling victim to a Macau scam alleging that he was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

Negri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 61-year-old man received a phone call claiming to be from Pos Laju before referring him to a so-called policeman from Sabah police contingent headquarters (IPK) on April 4.

“The person claiming to be from Pos Laju told the victim that someone from Sabah is sending him his identity card and credit card, when the victim did not give them to anyone.

“He was then referred to another person known as Sergeant Yeow Khee Ming from Sabah IPK who told the victim that he was involved in an offence on drug trafficking and money laundering and could be sentenced to life imprisonment,” Aibee said in a statement here today.

He said the victim was told to open an account with Bank Rakyat and transfer all his money from other accounts into it to ensure the money is safe from any criminal charges.

“After opening an account with Bank Rakyat, the complainant sent a picture of the bank card and the account number to an individual known as Inspector Ku.

“From April 8 to 29, the victim transferred his money to the Bank Rakyat account via seven transactions totalling RM802,800. After carrying out the transactions, the victim was unable to contact the suspect and later, found all of his money in the Bank Rakyat account has gone,” he said.

Aibee said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and liable to be fined if convicted. — Bernama