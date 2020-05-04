CMCO: Kenanga Wholesale City’s queue due to staff clocking in, not shoppers

A queue is seen outside Kenanga Wholesale City May 4, 2020. — Picture by R. Loheswar

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The long queue outside the Kenanga Wholesale City here that had gone viral on social media was due to workers reporting in for duty, rather than shoppers looking to buy clothes.

A survey by Malay Mail this afternoon showed that the queue has already receded.

There are around 800 offices and businesses in the wholesale clothing mall, some of which reopened today due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Astro Awani also reported earlier that the building management were taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of their workers by taking temperature checks and details of those entering the mall today.

The report said that some staff had to clock in at 9am while others came in at 10am, as explanation for the long queue.

Similar scenes of long queues were seen today morning at Kota Raya mall in the heart of Kuala Lumpur where staff and a small number of customers were seen queueing to enter the mall.

That line receded within the hour.