Penang latest to decline reopening of economy tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — The movement control order (MCO) in Penang will remain intact tomorrow, with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to be enforced from May 8 onwards, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

The Penang lawmaker said Penang will not enforce CMCO tomorrow as announced by the federal government, but will do it gradually.

“Only companies that are allowed to operate during the first, second and third phase of MCO are allowed to continue operations for the next four days from tomorrow,” he said in his Facebook live message today.

He said the state will only allow selected sectors to reopen starting May 8 under the CMCO, and finally other sectors on May 13.

“Therefore, the MCO is still strictly in force in Penang tomorrow,” he said.

