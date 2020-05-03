Immigration Department raids Masjid India yet again for undocumented migrants under EMCO (VIDEO)

File picture of undocumented migrants who were arrested in an immigration bust are seen at the Sessions Court in Teluk Intan January 2, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Immigration Department carried out another raid on illegal immigrants in the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area at Masjid India today.

The operation, which began at 9 am targeted the Selangor Mansion Building which is believed to be the main dwelling for foreigners in the area.

It was carried out in collaboration with the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Last Friday, over 300 enforcement personnel raided the area around Masjid India, which is mostly populated by foreign citizens from countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

A check by Bernama at the main entrance to the EMCO area saw several police trucks entering there at about 10am. — Bernama