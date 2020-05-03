HR Ministry: Employers encouraged to get workers tested for Covid-19

A health worker swabs a driver’s mouth at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Ampang Puteri, April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Human Resource Ministry is encouraging all employers, especially those operating in the Covid-19 red and yellow zones, to ensure their workers undergo Covid-19 screenings.

Its Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said this was because the economic sectors would be allowed to resume operations subject to stringent conditions and procedures under the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting tomorrow.

He said the Covid-19 test for workers is provided free of charge under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP).

“PSP Socso would guarantee that the employees are working in a safe and healthy working environment, and Covid-19 free,” he said in a statement here today.

Saravanan said with the preventive measures adopted by employers and workers, the country will be able to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 infections, which may arise from cluster of workplaces as experienced in other countries.

Saravanan said it was important for all employers and employees to adhere to stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) when all businesses were allowed to resume operations to ensure there was no risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“The ministry agreed on the need to resume business operations. At the same time, the business sector must give priority to preventing the spread of Covid-19 especially among workers,” he said.

He said preventive measures such as social distancing while commuting to and from work as well as at workplace, body temperature checks, use of face masks, frequent hand-washing and avoiding crowded places should be emphasised by employers and obeyed by all workers.

He said everyone had to work together to break the Covid-19 infection chain and prevent new clusters in the country. — Bernama