Health D-G: Mandatory 14-days quarantine for those traveling from Peninsular to East Malaysia or vice-versa

Malaysians returning from overseas queue to take a bus to a quarantine centre in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2020. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — Malaysians traveling between the Peninsular to East Malaysia or vice versa are still required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine when they arrive at their respective destinations, the Health Ministry said today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this was to ensure timely intervention by medical authorities should they exhibit any symptoms of Covid-19 as healthcare facilities in certain areas may not be sufficiently equipped to deal with such infections or a possible outbreak.

“It’s better for them to be quarantined in Kuching or Kota Kinabalu, otherwise if they return to the rural areas, the health facilities are insufficient if they develop signs of Covid-19, so they still need to be quarantined,” he said in his daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

Likewise, Dr Noor Hisham also said Malaysians returning home from overseas will be subjected to a similar quarantine process for 14 days to ensure they are clear of any possible infection.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that students stranded in their respective campuses were allowed to return to their hometown in a ‘slight relaxation’ during the movement control order (MCO) period.