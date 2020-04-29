MCO: Sabah allows Samur, SOGT to resume operations starting tomorrow

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks to the media March 30, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — The Sabah government today decided to allow the Sabah Ammonia Urea (Samur) project plant in Sipitang and Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT) in Kimanis to resume operations beginning tomorrow.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the decision was made at a Cabinet meeting today.

“I have previously received an application from Petronas to resume operations and we have discussed this matter carefully before allowing them to operate as usual.

“Offshore operations can also be resumed, however, we have informed Petronas that all employees need to receive proper screening to ensure their safety and health,” he told reporters after medical experts from China paid a courtesy call on him at Sabah State Administrative Centre here.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said about 7,000 Sabah students would return to their hometowns beginning May. — Bernama

MORE TO COME