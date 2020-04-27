Steady low trend as Malaysia records 40 new Covid-19 cases, but one more death

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The trend of more recoveries over infections continue as 95 people were discharged from hospitals today free of Covid-19, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said this brought the total number of recoveries to 3,957 cases, or 67.9 per cent of all total cases.

“As of 12pm today, 40 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 5,820, with active infectious cases at 1,764.

“At present, 37 cases are being treated in Intensive Care Units, 17 of whom require breathing assistance,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his daily briefing.

The National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre has also recorded one more death for today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 99 cases, or 1.7 per cent of all cases.

“The deceased was a 78-year old Malaysian man with a background of diabetes, high-blood pressure and stroke. He was treated at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom in Johor on April 7, and passed away early this morning at 4.31am,” he said.

MORE TO COME