Jalan Othman wet market closed after trader tests positive for Covid-19

Petaling Jaya City Council officers cordon off the Jalan Othman wet market from the public to make way for sanitisation work April 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Health authorities today shuttered the Jalan Othman wet market after a trader there tested positive for Covid-19.

Petaling district officer Johary Anuar said the trader who worked at the market, popularly known as Pasar Besar Jalan Othman, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24.

“We were informed that the 51-year-old trader is part of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market Covid-19 cluster as the trader had gone to the wholesale market to get his supplies.

“In this market here, the trader is from the fish section,” said Johary during a press conference at the Jalan Othman wet market today.

Prior to the Jalan Othman wet market shutting down, the Taman Megah market was similarly closed yesterday after a 49-year-old trader from the vegetable section reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Johary added that both markets will be shut for at least five days to make way for screening exercises and sanitisation works.

For the Taman Megah market, screening will be conducted tomorrow at 9am while the Jalan Othman wet market will undergo a similar exercise on Wednesday at 9am.

Petaling district officer Johary Anuar speaks to reporters in front of the Jalan Othman wet market in Petaling Jaya April 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“For affected sections like the Jalan Othman wet market’s fish section and Taman Megah market’s vegetable section, it is compulsory for all traders in this section to be present for screening.

As for members of the public who may have had contact with both traders (Jalan Othman wet market from April 5 to April 18 and Taman Megah market from April 11 to April 25), they are encouraged to visit the Kelana Jaya SS6 and Taman Medan health clinics for screening, Johary said.

There are a total of 578 market traders at the Jalan Othman wet market, with 21 from the fish section.

Last Monday, eight parcels of the residential area surrounding the Selayang wholesale market was slapped with the enhanced movement control order to prevent further spreading of the virus.

Both the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market and Pasar Borong Harian Selayang (the old Selayang wholesale market) has since been shut, with the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market resuming operations last Friday.