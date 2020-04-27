Covid-19: 49 sub-districts under green zone in Johor

Policemen and army personnel man a roadblock at the Sultan Iskandar Highway in Johor Baru April 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 27 — Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan today said that the state Health Department has recorded an encouraging outlook based on active changes in the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the state.

“As of 12 noon yesterday, a total of 49 sub-districts are under the green zone with no active cases being recorded.

“Another 42 sub-districts are placed under the yellow zone with Covid-19 positive cases numbering between 1 and 40 cases, while the Ulu Benut district is still under the red zone with a total of 79 active cases,” said Vidyananthan in a statement today on Johor’s daily Covid-19 updates.

He said the figures were based on the latest statistics by the Johor Health Department.

Johor has a total of 127 sub-districts from 10 districts in the state.

On a related matter, Vidyananthan said four new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the state as of yesterday.

“This led to a cumulative Covid-19 positive case at 659. As of yesterday, no deaths have been reported, making the cumulative number of deaths in the state to remain at 17.

“As of yesterday, the cumulative number of cases in Johor stands at 369,” said Vidyananthan.