Report: Batu MP says rejected attempts by Afif Bahardin to get him to abandon PKR

Batu MP P. Prabakaran was reported today saying he had resisted attempts to quit PKR by now-suspended party leader Dr Afif Bahardin, in order for the former to join Gerakan. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Batu MP P. Prabakaran was reported today saying he had resisted attempts to quit PKR by now-suspended party leader Dr Afif Bahardin, in order for the former to join Gerakan.

In a report by Malaysiakini, Prabakaran confirmed a claim by Perak PKR chief and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who had alleged the attempt.

“It is true that there was a meeting between Afif and me as claimed by Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

“I do not wish to comment on political issues. Suffice to say, my position and principles are the same as PKR’s principles.

“I will remain with PKR for the continuity of my struggle with the people. I am not a traitor,” he was quoted saying in the report.

The Batu MP then revealed that the attempt by Dr Afif was not the first time there was an attempt to get to leave the party, claiming these attempts had taken place during meetings arranged by a fellow PKR leader from the Batu division.

“All of them were political manoeuvrings. All of them was [sic] for me to defect,” he was quoted saying.

The lawmaker then reportedly pledged his loyalty to PKR, adding how he plans to continue serving his constituents until the next general election.

In response, the report also quoted Dr Afif, who dismissed the claims.

“My focus is on my constituents during this difficult period of the movement control order,” Dr Afif said in the report.

Dr Afif is among several party members who were suspended after a political impasse saw Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, a faction of former PKR members led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Umno, and PAS form a coalition and take over Pakatan Harapan as the federal government.

Azmin and several others including Zuraida Kamaruddin were later sacked from the party and have since joined Bersatu.