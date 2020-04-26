Malaysia Airlines ferries Chinese medical experts to Kuching

Delegates from China and the Health Ministry pose with Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Izham Ismail and MABKargo Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh while practicing social distancing. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Malaysia Airlines is providing an integral connectivity for the contingent of medical experts, handpicked by China’s National Health Commission, who are sharing their expertise in dealing with Covid-19 that has swept the nation.

The medical experts, who hail from the Guangdong province of China, arrived in the capital on April 19 to provide an indispensable aid to the nation by evaluating the local hospital services and offering first-hand advice on the best way to address the pandemic.

The eight-member team, which is armed with a high degree of proficiency and specialisation in respirology, intensive care, psychiatry, infectious diseases, data analysis, virology, and traditional Chinese medicine, is led by Li Jun.

The group left for Kuching on flight MH2536 from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 2.05pm today.

“With the experts expected to spend about two weeks in the country, Malaysia Airlines is happy to play its part in ensuring that the nation benefits as much as it can from the gracious help provided by the Chinese government.

“The extra service that we provide today is for the benefit of all Malaysians. Especially in times of crisis, we must prioritise doing our best to address the management of the pandemic in the country.

“And as the national carrier, it means we carry an additional responsibility to go above and beyond the call of duty,” Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said in a statement.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, airlines under the MAG, namely Malaysia Airlines, MABkargo, MASwings and Firefly supported the Ministry of Health (MoH) with movement of health equipment and supplies, as well as offering to fly medical staff across its domestic and international network, including rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

The airlines have also positioned standby aircraft at the Subang Airport, KLIA and Kota Kinabalu International Airport to initiate rapid mobilisation of medical staff and professionals, as well as other (non-Covid-19) patients to support the MoH’s capacity/resource management efforts across Malaysia. — Bernama