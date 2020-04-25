Bali cluster: 10 out of 43 with Covid-19 are medical workers

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya April 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Health director-general said 10 out of the 43 Covid-19 patients in the so-called Bali cluster are health workers.

In his daily Covid-19 press conference today, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that they have taken steps to contain the infection at a healthcare centre in Kuantan by transferring the patients to other nearby public hospitals.

“We have conducted 2,301 Covid-19 screenings involving healthcare workers and patients from the healthcare facility. Out of the 43 positive cases in this cluster, as many as 10 individuals are healthcare workers there.

“We are taking drastic measures to mitigate the Covid-19 infection there including decontaminating processes and transferring patients to other Health Ministry hospitals nearby,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

At the moment, 30 of the Covid-19 patients are being treated at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Pahang. Nine have recovered, one is undergoing intensive care therapy.

Three from this cluster have died.

During the press conference, Dr Noor Hisham also reminded public and private healthcare workers to ensure that they utilise personal protection equipment (PPE), particularly face masks when treating any influenza like illnesses or those with severe acute respiratory infections.

“All frontliners have been advised to practise preventive measures especially in ensuring that your hands are clean, practise social distancing in and out of your workplace and to wear your PPE as required,” said Malaysia’s most popular doctor.