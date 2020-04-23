Covid-19: Foreign Affairs Ministry receive equipment, cash contribution for MDEs

The Foreign Affairs Ministry today received medical equipment and financial contribution from five sponsors to be channelled to Malaysia’s Diplomatic Equipment Stockpile. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Foreign Affairs Ministry today received medical equipment and financial contribution from five sponsors to be channelled to Malaysia’s Diplomatic Equipment Stockpile (MDES).

The ministry, in a statement today, said the contributions were presented to Deputy Secretary-General of Bilateral Ties, Datuk Amran Mohamed Zin in a ceremony witnessed by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar.

Two corporate companies namely G3 Global Berhad and Tris System Sdn Bhd each contributed a thermal scanner. Bank Rakyat contributed RM50,000 in cash while Megatrax Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd donated 3,000 facemasks.

In addition, Cancer Survivors Malaysia also contributed 1,500 washable facemasks worth RM15,000.

The ministry extended its appreciation and gratitude to all the sponsors.

MDES is a charity initiative sponsored by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein on March 30 to allow individuals, groups and organisations contribute essential equipment for Malaysian diplomatic frontliners abroad. — Bernama