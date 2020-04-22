Foreigners, women among 104 individuals charged with defying MCO

Several Malaysian Armed Forces personnel are seen assisting the police at one of the roadblocks to help maintain the movement control order at Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Foreigners are among 104 individuals who were charged with defying the movement control order (MCO) at several magistrate’s court here and in Perlis today.

In the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court, 73 people, including four women and nine foreigners — comprising Bangladeshi, Myanmarese, Filipino and Yemeni — were sentenced to between two days and two months’ jail, as well as fine of between RM700 and RM1,000 each, in default a month’s jail, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Some of them were charged with defying MCO by moving from one place to another to attend a friend’s birthday party with a few caught loitering at a motorcycle workshop.

All of them, aged between 21 and 55, were ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest.

They were caught defying the MCO in Bukit Bintang, Sungai Besi, Cheras and Taman Tun Dr Ismail between April 14 and 20.

At the Ampang court, 11 people, including a 13-year-old Myanmar boy, and an Indonesian woman, were charged with the offence.

They were caught at several locations ini Taman Mestika, Jalan Desa 288, Kampung Tasik Permai, Pandan Mewah, Flat Dato Ahmed Razali, Taman Sri Watan, Taman Mulia and Pandan Mewah between 9.15am and 6.30pm between April 5 and 18.

The court postponed to July 1 for sentencing of the boy pending his probation report, while the others, aged between 19 and 53, were fined between RM600 and RM700, in default a month’s jail.

At the Selayang Magistrate’s Court, six men — M.Muruga Dass ,46, A.C.S Danesh Kumar ,36, R.Nagachandran, 31, S. Ganapathy ,39, R.Chandran ,37, and S. Kantha Raj ,39, were imposed the maximum RM1,000 fine each for defying the MCO by gathering in an infected area for a drinking session.

They were caught at Taman Garing Jaya 5, Taman Garing Jaya, Rawang, at 4.43pm on April 19.

The court also meted out a fine of RM1,000 on S. Kuvanesvaran ,27; Ng Kean Loong ,44, and Ng Say Tean, 36, and a 28-year-old woman, who were caught in Bandar Baru Selayang and Gombak between 4.30pm and 6pm on April 19 and 20.

Eight others — Md Zain Ahmad ,63, Mohd Nurfitri Abdul Aziz ,37, Shajaruddin Misbahulmunir ,36, Shawalludin Mohd Nor ,40, Roslan Dahalan ,49, Mohammad Nur Othman ,33, Muhamad Zairi Abu Bakar, 48, and Muhamad Hanif Abdul Manap, 35, were also fined RM1,000 each for gathering behind a house in Kampung Sungai Kertas, Batu Caves, Gombak, at 6pm last Sunday to eat.

They were charged with flouting Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is being enforced under the MCO.

In Perlis, Muhammad Syabli Nooraldin, 21, and Mohd Nur Aiman Noorzan, 19, were sentenced to a month’s jail each by the Kangar Magistrate’s Court for being in an infected area without reasonable cause during the MCO period.

They were caught committing the offence at Jalan Sungai Alor Melaka, Mukim Kurung Anai, on April 16.

The two men, with another person, Saiful Amar Md Ros, 35, were also sentenced to six months’ jail for dishonestly receiving a stolen motorcycle belonging to a woman with disability at the same place and date. — Bernama