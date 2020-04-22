EMCO: Nine watchtowers erected near Selayang wholesale market

Malaysia army build a lookout tower around the locked down area of Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur April, 21 April 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have erected nine watchtowers in Pusat Bandar Utara and areas around the Selayang wholesale market here, which are under the enhanced control movement order (EMCO) until May 3.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the towers were specifically built to monitor and control the movement of residents in the area.

“This is MAF’s initiative to facilitate personnel in carrying out their task of monitoring any attempts by external parties to enter the EMCO area,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the sixth EMCO area in the country was the first to have such watchtowers.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a man, believed to be a foreigner, was arrested while attempting to escape from the locked-down area near the Selayang wholesale market.

Bernama learned from several taxi drivers in the area that there had been immigrants trying to flee the area since yesterday, with some even cutting through the barbed wires installed.

Only areas surrounding the Selayang market, officially known as the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market are under EMCO, and not the market itself.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the government’s decision to put Pusat Bandar Utara and areas around the Selayang wholesale market under EMCO.

He said the decision was implemented based on advice from the Health Minister, involving eight parcels identified as follows:

Parcel A: Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara, Kuala Lumpur

Parcel B: Jalan 6/3A and 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara, Kuala Lumpur

Parcel C: Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara, Kuala Lumpur

Parcel D: Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara, Kuala Lumpur

Parcel E1: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D, Kuala Lumpur

Parcel E2: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D, Kuala Lumpur

Parcel E3: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B, Kuala Lumpur

Parcel F: Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar, Kuala Lumpur — Bernama