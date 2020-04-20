Police remind Penangites to follow MCO rules even if state declared green zone

Police personnel man a roadblock at the Jelutong Expressway in George Town April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — Police today reminded Penangites to remain indoors and comply with the movement control order (MCO) even if the state is declared a green zone.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the MCO is in force until April 28 so people are still not allowed to leave their homes except for valid reasons.

“Please don't jump to your own conclusions that once Penang becomes a green zone means everything is back to normal,” he said.

Soffian said people still cannot leave their homes without valid reasons and will still have to comply with social distancing rules.

“Even if we don't have new cases, this does not mean we are free, unless there is an official announcement from the National Security Council, everyone still has to comply with the MCO,” he said in a press conference after inspecting a roadblock along Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway this morning.

He said most Penangites are now complying with the MCO as the country enters the 35th day of the MCO today.

Soffian said even those in wet markets are complying with the MCO and social distancing rules now.

“There are still a few who refuse to comply and still some who give unacceptable reasons for being outside but the percentage is very low now,” he said.

On a complaint by motorists over congestion along the highway heading towards the Penang bridge due to the roadblock, he said the police are just doing what they were tasked to do.

He said they had tried to speed up the process but the coastal highway is still jammed due to an increase to traffic.

He believed more companies are now allowed to operate so most of those caught in the jam are those heading to work.

“Those who are heading towards Bayan Baru and Bayan Lepas from George Town for work should use alternative routes to avoid the congestion along Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway,” he said.

A total 1,068 police officers were deployed all around the northeast district to conduct roadblocks in the district.

He said the roadblocks were necessary to ensure people are not outside without valid reasons and stern action will be taken against those found outside without valid reasons.