A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. The Health Ministry today said Malaysia has registered only 36 new Covid-19 positive cases today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysia has registered only 36 new Covid-19 positive cases today, making it the lowest daily number to date, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today.

There were also zero new deaths reported today. The last time this happened was roughly a month ago at March 19.

