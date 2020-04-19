Covid-19: Madius urges companies in Sabah to contribute PPE for frontliners

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau has called on companies in Sabah to contribute personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners in the fight against Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 19 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau has called on companies in Sabah to contribute personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

He said currently PPE as well as face mask supplies were still in shortage and needed by health workers in hospitals.

Face masks and other protective equipment are only intended for one-time use, he added.

“In this regard, supplies of these protective equipment should always be available to prevent frontliners especially health personnel from contracting Covid-19,” he said.

Madius said this when witnessing the delivery of 500 face masks and 250 PPE from Wizi Superior Glove (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to Tuaran Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Women and Children’s Hospital (HWKK), here, today.

The company, which produces gloves for industrial purposes and is operated by a Chinese citizen, had taken the initiative to ship the PPE and other supplies from China to the state.

“It may not seem like much but it is helpful for health workers today who are always in need of protective equipment to carry out their duties,” said Madius, who is also president of the United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organisation (Upko). — Bernama