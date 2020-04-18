Three Sarawak returnees test positive for Covid-19, isolation strategy important, says SDMC chairman

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (pic) speaks during a press conference in Kuching March 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 18 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said that placing returning Sarawak as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) upon their arrival has proved to be a good strategy to cut-off the transmission of Covid-19 infection in the state.

He said the strategy adopted by the state government has led to the detection of three positive cases among the returnees.

He said the trio had tested positive after they were registered as PUS and placed in hotels upon their arrival in Sarawak.

“One was tested positive at Grand Rajah Court Dormani Hotel here and he has a history of having travelled to the United States before arriving in Sarawak,” Uggah told reporters during SDMC’s daily briefing on Covid-19 situation in Sarawak.

He said the second case tested positive at Eastwood Valley Resort Miri and the person had a history of travelling to Singapore and the third was tested positive at Imperial Hotel Miri after arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

He said one of them is being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) while the other two was admitted at the Miri Hospital

Uggah said 145 Sarawakians, who returned from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Labuan and overseas have been placed as persons-under surveillance (PUS) today, bringing the total number to 1,438 in 16 hotels.

He said four of the hotels are in Kuching district, two in Bintulu, nine in Miri and one in Limbang.