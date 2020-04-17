Report: DAP’s Wong Kah Woh no longer Sustainable Energy Development Authority chairman

DAP's Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh told MalaysiaKini that he received his termination letter from the office of the minister of energy and natural resources yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — DAP lawmaker Wong Kah Woh has confirmed his dismissal as chairman from the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda), Malaysiakini reports.

The Ipoh Timur MP was quoted in the portal’s report as confirming his fate under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government after receiving his termination letter from the office of the minister of energy and natural resources yesterday.

“The termination never served as a surprise and I must ‘applaud’ the ‘efficiency’ shown by the PN government, through its various ministries, as they can still be busy in ensuring all their appointments are in place despite the whole nation fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” Wong was quoted as saying in the report.

Wong in the report also thanked his team at Seda for their cooperation and dedication, adding how several reforms implemented by the authority have strengthened the growth of renewable energy in Malaysia while enhancing efficiency, transparency and competitiveness in the system.

The upgrading of the net energy metering (Nem) programme by adopting a ‘true energy’ metering concept was one of the reforms highlighted by Wong, explaining how the new metering programme allows excess solar energy generated to be exported back into the grid without compromising capacity.

As a result, the new programme was aimed at encouraging and expanding the local solar energy industry.

“In the year 2019 alone, Seda has approved 94.14MW quota for Nem, which is 6.8 times more than the cumulated approved Nem quota from 2016 to 2018,” Wong was quoted as saying in the report.

Other efforts taken up by Seda as mentioned by Wong include its study on decarbonising the electricity sector in Malaysia, with its findings compiled in the Renewable Energy Transition Roadmap (RETR) 2035 report completed earlier this year.

“The new ministry should ensure that RETR is launched and implemented as it is an effort not only by Seda Malaysia, but also by the respective agencies that include the Energy Commission (EC) and the industry players.

“The system is set and the paths are clear.

“There shouldn’t be any discontinuance of the reforms and efforts if the new ministry is truly dedicated to bringing the renewable energy sector to a new height in Malaysia,” Wong added.