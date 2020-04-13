MCO: RM8m needed by zoos in Malaysia to cover operating cost until Dec, says minister

A zoo keeper feeds giraffes at the Zoo Negara in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — A total of RM8 million is needed by 14 zoos and 20 permanent wildlife exhibition centres (ZPT) nationwide to cover the premises’ operating cost until December.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the amount was to bear the cost of providing food supplies, medicine and for the animal management purposes following the premises’ closure throughout the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“The revenue collected from the entry ticket sales is the main source of income of the zoos and ZPT, but no visitors are allowed during the MCO period causing the premises to experience a drop in income.

“The Ministry is in the midst of reviewing (the cost) thoroughly and obtaining detailed feedback from the Malaysian Association of Zoological Park and Aquaria (MAZPA) for further action,” he told reporters after handing over an RM1.3 million fund to Zoo Negara, here today.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) had issued 34 ZPT operating permits to prevent ZPT owners or operators from neglecting the welfare, health care and the cleanliness of the cages.

He said the move was also to ensure the wellbeing of wildlife species at the premises, the sustainability of ZPT operations and the welfare of about 1,058 employees.

Shamsul Anuar said the RM1.3 million fund allocated to Zoo Negara was as an initial step to help ease the plight of the premises especially in providing food for the animals there.

He also urged more corporate bodies to contribute to the national zoo.

Meanwhile, Zoo Negara deputy president Rosly @Rahmat Ahmat Lana said the recent zoo’s animal adoption campaign had received an encouraging response from various parties but they were still in need of medical assistance.

“It is very encouraging especially in terms of food donations, but we did not receive much of medical assistance...we need at least RM12,000 a day for food and medicine,” he said. — Bernama