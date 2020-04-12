Selangor MB: No truth in Shah Alam’s Section 6 being under lockdown

Health workers in protective suits are seen after conducting Covid-19 testing at Lorong Jalan Puyuh, Shah Alam April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, April 12 — The Selangor government has denied that Section 6 here has been placed under lockdown as alleged in several social media pages since last night.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the roadblock mounted at the entrance of Section 6 is to facilitate the Petaling district office and the Selangor Health Department’s house to house early-stage community screenings for the high-risk group such as senior citizens.

“I was informed of rumours that Section 6 had been placed under lockdown, but this is totally untrue,” Amirudin tweeted today.

He said the community screenings were free of charge and part of the efforts by the state government to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) said the roadblock was mounted at Jalan Puyuh 6/1D at 6 pm yesterday.

“The roadblock there does not mean residents cannot go about their errands, but they are advised to be at home between 8pm and 8am,” the council said on Facebook.

Since last night, there had been social media postings that Section 6 here had been placed under lockdown after about 30 positive Covid-19 cases were detected in the area. — Bernama