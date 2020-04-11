MOH warns against relaxing MCO restrictions in phase three, moots delay to barbers reopening

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged for operations of certain sectors, such as barbers, to be postponed first in the next one week until data confirms that the country has recovered. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today measures taken in the first and second phase of the movement control order (MCO) should be maintained, and any move to loosen it should be delayed for now.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged for operations of certain sectors, such as barbers, to be postponed first in the next one week until data confirms that the country has recovered.

The National Security Council said yesterday selected industries will be allowed to reopen but in stages, including retail services like barbers for haircuts.

MORE TO COME