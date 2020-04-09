Selangor police prepare for MCO to go on

Armed Forces personnel patrol the vicinity of the Selayang wet market April 8, 2020.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Selangor police Covid-19 operation spokesman ACP Mohd Ismail Muslim gave a briefing today in preparation of possible extension of the movement control order tomorrow.

However, he stressed that this was dependent on the official announcement that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will issue tomorrow.

Mohd Ismail said all social gatherings and religious activities for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, including tarawih prayers, are prohibited so long as the MCO remains in effect.

Ramadan is set to start on April 23 this year.

“I would like to inform you that the movement control order may be extended. All mosques and suraus will continue to be closed during movement control order and no activities will commence including tarawih prayers during Ramadan.

“However, the official announcement will be made by the prime minister, expected to be tomorrow,’’ he said during a press conference today at the Selangor police headquarters.

He said only mosque and surau officials are allowed in the premises.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to extend the MCO will be based on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry would conduct data modelling tonight to see if Malaysia could experience the exponential growth of Covid-19 infections that is predicted to occur by the middle of April.

Dr Noor Hisham said the findings will be used to brief the PM and the Cabinet on the appropriate action to take.