Covid-19: St John Ambulance of Malaysia forms special task force to support frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — St John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) has formed a special task force to support the medical frontliners, government and the community to cope with the pandemic of Covid-19.

SJAM in a statement today said under the guidance of SJAM commander-in-chief Datuk Lai See Ming, the special task force has been actively planning, coordinating and executing several initiatives since the middle of last month.

The ongoing initiatives include the distribution of DIY (Do It Yourself) face shield and intubation barrier boxes which in response to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical frontliners, ambulance services and launched a series of public health communication campaign through its social media.

As of April 5, SJAM has delivered the PPE and intubation barrier boxes to 81 hospitals, clinics and agencies in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Johor, Melaka, Kedah, Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Pulau Pinang and Perak.

SJAM has also delivered 39,531 DIY face shields, 3,550 pieces of three-ply face masks, 370 pieces of N95 face masks; 200 sterile disposable gowns and 58 units of intubation barrier boxes, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the statement said SJAM has provided support to the Ministry of Health (MOH) to relocate 40 non-Covid-19 patients from Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor, to the destination hospital on March 23 and 24.

“Eleven of SJAM ambulances and 33 personnel were involved in this operation,” it said, adding that the operation was due to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital being gazetted as one of quarantine stations.

It also said that 10 of SJAM branches which located in Kedah, Kelantan, Pulau Pinang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Johor continue to provide emergency and non-emergency ambulance services as usual.

“However, SJAM urgently needs support from the public to procure more PPEs in order to maintain the running of these operations.

“SJAM appeals to all individuals and organisations to support its Covid-19 initiatives as well as government health care professionals serving at the frontline,” it said.

Donations can be made via SJAM's CIMB Bank account 8000415552.