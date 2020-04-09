Agong, Permaisuri Agong complete self-quarantine, now free from Covid-19

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have completed the 14-day self-quarantine and were confirmed free from Covid-19. — Picture from Facebook/houseofpahang1

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have completed the 14-day self-quarantine and were confirmed free from Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Their Majesties and members of the royal family are in good health and have expressed appreciation to the people for their prayers and concerns over the safety and wellbeing of the royal family.

Their Majesties and the members of the royal family have observed self-quarantine at Istana Negara as advised by the Ministry of Health (MOH) after several of the palace staff were tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

“Following the positive cases, all 116 Istana Negara staff have also been instructed by the MOH to undergo Covid-19 screening and to observe 14-day self-quarantine, which ended today,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is also concerned about the current Covid-19 situation, also repeated his advice for the people to comply to the instructions given by the MOH and other authorities, especially in regard to self-quarantine and MCO. — Bernama