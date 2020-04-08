After fears of sending Covid-19 into prisons, MCO violators to get RM1,000 fixed fines instead

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Movement control order (MCO) violations will invite a fixed RM1,000 fine from now on, Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said.

Acryl explained that the move was to address concerns that custodial sentences for MCO violations created the risk of exposing the prison population to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Instead of being arrested and charged under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, violators will be taken to police stations or police district headquarters (IPD) and issued compounds.

“They are then given two weeks to settle their compounds, the payments for which must be made at the Ministry of Health’s office,’’ he said.

He explained that the compounds must be paid to the ministry as the Act was under its purview.

MORE TO COME