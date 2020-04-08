454 MCO violations yesterday, says minister

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — There were 454 movement control order (MCO) violations yesterday compared to 403 on Monday, an increase of 13 per cent.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of the total, 380 individuals were placed under remand while the remaining 74 were released on bail.

“The government was informed that the police will not compromise, even if a little, on those who defy directives. Police have to act strictly to ensure there is no defiance of the order.

“I hope the people will comply with the MCO directives as they face stern action otherwise,” he said in his daily media conference on the MCO here today.

Ismail Sabri since the MCO was enforced on March 18 until yesterday, some 6,905 individuals had been detained for committing violations.

According to Ismail Sabri, the police and the Malaysian Armed Forces have mounted 758 roadblocks nationwide and have inspected 441,893 vehicles so far.

At the same time, he said 35,263 checks were done nationwide with 5,580 premises inspected by the authorities.

As for the disinfection exercise in public areas, he said since March 30, the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) had conducted 807 sanitisation operations in 86 zones, including 21 red and 18 orange zones.

“Yesterday, 141 disinfection operations covering 54 zones in 12 states, including 39 areas in Johor and 27 in Melaka were carried out.

“It involved 621 government-owned buildings and 370 public premises,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said 10 People’s Housing Projects (PPR), involving 12,459 units were disinfected with another 14 more PPR areas involving 19,342 units are in the midst of being disinfected. — Bernama