Sarawak minister declines to predict baby boom

Datuk Sri Fatimah Abdullah said she has to wait and see if the birth rate increases at the end of this year and early part of 2021 in Sarawak. — Pexels pic

KUCHING, April 7 — State Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Sri Fatimah Abdullah said she has to wait and see if the birth rate increases at the end of this year and early part of 2021 in the state.

She said this when a reporter asked her through a WhatsApp group chat she shares with the Sarawak media practitioners if there would be a baby boom this year as people have been ordered to stay at home at night during the movement control order (MCO).

Fatimah said she directed the question to a member of the state Women Council and the answer was “quite likely, planned or unplanned.”

She said this was due to opportunity and perhaps difficulty in getting contraceptives with the imposition of the MCO.

“That is true, but on the other hand, for a number of young couples there is the question of financial implication, child education and who will look after the baby when both parents are at work,” Fatimah added.

She said her ministry has been keeping a close watch on the number of babies born in Sarawak since 2019, long before the coronavirus pandemic happened.

“This is following the state government’s introduction of Endownment Fund Sarawak (EFS) of RM1,000 for every Sarawakian child born to parents with the identity Cards with the letter “K”,” she said.

She said the money plus compounded interest can only be withdrawn when a child has reached 18 years of age.

“This is for tertiary education purpose or to start a career,” she said, adding that the state government allocated RM40 million in 2019 and RM30 million in 2020 this year for EFS.

She added this year the state government introduced assistance to mothers — Bantuan Ibu Bersalin — amounting to RM450 each to help mothers in easing some of their burden especially those who lose income during their confinement period.

“For this the state government allocated RM18 million,” she said, adding monthly monitoring is to ensure smooth implementation of EFS and BIB and the target group benefits from it.

“Baby Boomers or not, the state of Sarawak is big enough to accommodate the newborns and we welcome you,” she added.

She said a total of 6,502 babies born from January to March this year are entitled to receive the funds from EFS and 4,597 mothers, who gave birth from January to April 6 this year, are also entitled for the BIB.