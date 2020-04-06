Prihatin Plus: Landlords who discount rent will be repaid in tax deductions

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed hope that the measure would encourage property owners to emulate the government’s move to waive rent for struggling businesses at premises owned directly or via state-linked companies. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Landlords who waive or reduce rent for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by at least 30 per cent will receive the equivalent in tax deductions, the prime minister announced today as part of an additional RM10 billion package to support businesses.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed hope that the measure would encourage property owners to emulate the government’s move to waive rent for struggling businesses at premises owned directly or via state-linked companies.

“In the spirit of shared responsibility, I would like to urge private companies to provide similar facilities by reducing rent at their premises at least for the duration of the MCO and the following three months,” the prime minister said.

