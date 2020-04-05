UTM produces 10 automated disinfection chambers for MBJB’s use

UTM has helped produce 10 units of UTM Shield Automated Disinfection Chambers, for use by the Johor Baru City Council. — Google Maps screenshot

JOHOR BARU, April 5 — University Technology Malaysia (UTM) has helped produce 10 units of UTM Shield Automated Disinfection Chambers, for use by the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB).

UTM deputy vice chancellor for Research and Innovation Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail said the innovation was a collaboration of researchers and students of the School of Biomedical Engineering and Health Sciences.

He said the disinfection chambers were created, using motion sensor technology and fluid mechanics, consisting of pumps and spray systems.

According to him, the light, portable and easy to use, disinfection chamber functions automatically and is capable of disinfecting 99 per cent of an individual’s body, especially for use by frontline personnel during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have been asked to work with MBJB to produce 10 units of these chambers. We are also striving to strengthen our product through the expertise of UTM, to help frontline staff,” he told reporters at a press conference, after handing over the UTM Shield Automated Disinfection Chambers to Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Adib Azahari Daud.

Meanwhile, Adib Azahari said the disinfection chambers could be used for MBJB’s 350 frontline personnel, including the Enforcement Department, the Health Department and the Licensing Department. — Bernama