Sarawak Covid-19 death toll rises to 10, 15 new positive cases recorded

A view of the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching. — Picture courtesy of Google Maps

KUCHING, April 4 — A 56-year old man from Kampung Demak Baru in Kuching district is the 10th person to have died from Covid-19 infection in the state.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said the deceased was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital on March 30, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 1 and died at 4.16 pm yesterday.

“Sarawak also recorded 15 new cases today, bringing the total to 254 since the first case was reported on March 13,” said Karim who took over from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah in briefing the media on the latest development on Covid-19.

He said all 15 cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

He said a total of 70 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were also reported today, bringing the total number to 1,579 to-date.

He said 1,135 of the total had tested negative while 190 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

Karim said as from tomorrow all Sarawakians who return from overseas will be ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon their arrivals for observation and supervision for Covid-19 infection.

He said approved premises have been provided to quarantine them in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.

Karim also said 20 individuals throughout the state were arrested by the police yesterday for breaching the movement control order (MCO).

He said eight people were arrested in Miri, Kuching (4), Kota Samarahan (3), Bau (2) and one each in Padawan, Bintulu and Serian.