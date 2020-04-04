Malaysians with Singapore work permits allowed to return to Johor, must undergo Covid screening

File picture shows commuters leaving the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, April 4 — Malaysians with work permits in Singapore are allowed to return to Johor on condition they take the swab test at clinics or hospitals in the republic to show that they are free of Covid-19.

Replying to questions relating to the Movement Control Order (MCO) on its Facebook page today, the the Johor Immigration Department said with this latest ruling, the previous one which required that a letter be obtained from a clinic or hospital in Singapore stating that a person was free of Covid-19 was no longer applicable.

“Upon arrival at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI), Bukit Chagar or the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), Gelang Patah, you (the Malaysian citizen with a work permit in Singapore) are subject to the current regulations and procedures enforced by the Health Department,” the Johor Immigration Department’s posting said.

It said Malaysian citizens or permanent residents who are in Singapore are allowed to enter Malaysia and are subject to the regulations and procedures set by the Health Department.

Malaysian citizens are not allowed to leave Singapore until the end of the MCO and only Singaporean citizens with Malaysian permanent residence status are allowed to return to Singapore and can come back to Malaysia after the end of the MCO period.

“Malaysian citizens with Singapore permanent resident status who have gone to Singapore during the MCO are not allowed to return to Malaysia until the end of the MCO period.

“However, if you left before the MCO, you are allowed to return to Malaysia and only allowed to go back to Singapore after the MCO period. You are also subject to the regulations and procedures set by the Health Department,” the Johor Immigration Department said.

Malaysian with work permits in Singapore and who have been called for the first time by their employers to work, are allowed to go to Singapore on condition that they have to present to the immigration officer on duty at the BSI or KSAB a copy of the letter from the Singapore Human Resources Ministry and a letter from their employer to work as well as the employer’s willingness to provide food, drink and accommodation during the MCO in Malaysia.

The Johor Immigration Department also stated that holders of the Malaysian Long Term Visit Pass who hold a Student Pass and a Student Accompany Pass/Wife or Husband Pass to a Malaysian Permanent Resident/holder of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) pass/ holder of a study pass and a dependent pass, holder of resident pass, holder of the temporary work visit pass (PLKS) are not allowed to enter Malaysia until the end of the MCO period, but the holder of the pass are allowed to leave during the MCO period.

The Immigration Department will consider emergency cases on a case-to-case basis, For further information, the public can contact the BSI operations room at telephone number 07-2182400, the KSAB operations room at telephone number 07-5133040 and the Johor National Security Council operations room at telephone number 07-290 8007/8008. — Bernama