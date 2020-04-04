Health Ministry provides cops with data on chain of Covid-19 infection involving 40,000 individuals

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (centre) said the data was analysed by a task force from the Criminal Investigation Department headed by Bukit Aman CID chief Datuk Huzir Mohamed to identify those who are most likely to be infected by the virus. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received the data on the chain of the Covid-19 infection, which involves about 40,000 individuals, including those linked with the cluster on the tabligh assembly, from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the data was analysed by a task force from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headed by Bukit Aman CID chief Datuk Huzir Mohamed to identify those who are most likely to be infected by the virus.

He said from the data provided by the MOH, the police had identified several areas where there were certain individuals and groups that were required to go for Covid-19 screening.

“We analysed the data by helping the MOH to identify up to about 11,000 tabligh members who attended the assembly at the Sri Petaling Mosque, here, recently.

“From this data, the team refined and used specific methods to identify the network of close contacts, travel and who might be affected by those involved,” he told Bernama in Bukit Aman here.

“We identified the individuals concerned, including getting complete information, such as their home address, telephone number and identity card number, to give to MOH for the persons concerned to attend Covid-19 screening,” he said.

He said many of the tabligh members had been screened and urged the public not to criticise and discriminate them.

Abdul Hamid said the team was also trying to get information on tabligh members who are overseas and details on them would be given to the Immigration authorities for necessary action to be taken upon their arrival back in the country.

“This is to confirm their arrival, whereby the police will take the necessary action to escort them to the quarantine centre for the mandatory 14-day quarantine,” he said.

Prior to this, it was reported that the organiser of the tabligh gathering at Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling here claimed that 95 per cent of the about 11,000 attendees had been screened for Covid-19. ― Bernama