Covid-19: 150 new cases with four deaths, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported another 150 new cases of positive novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections, bring ing the total to 3,483 cases.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the 150 new positive cases, 80 cases were related to the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering.

“As of today, we have four deaths reported, bringing the total death toll to 57 cases or 1.64 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said during a press conference today.

According to Dr Noor Hisham the 54th death case is an 85-year-old local woman who received treatment on March 23 and died on March 28, 12.10am. The deceased had a history of heart problem and was treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

As for the 55th death case, it was of a 66-year-old local woman with a history of high blood pressure. The woman from Kelantan had received treatment at the Hospital Ismail Putera on March 18 and died on April 3 at 4pm.

“For the 56th death case, it was a 56-year-old local man who had a history of heart problem. He was a close contact of case 1,031 and was treated at the Sarawak General Hospital on March 30 and died on April 3 at 4.16pm.

“As for the 57th death, the deceased is a 61-year-old local man with a history of diabetes and was treated at the Tengku Ampua Afzan Hospital, Kuantan on March 23 and died on April 3 at 10.25pm,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The MOH has also recorded 88 recovered cases today, bringing total recoveries to 915, or 26.7 per cent of the total positive cases.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that among the 3,483 positive cases, 1,545 cases or 44.3 per cent are linked to the tabligh gathering.

“This cluster is the biggest cluster and it involves several generations including the mosque and the tahfiz school in Hulu Langat.

“We will continue to work with the relevant agencies to trace close contact with those who had tested positive.

“We also urge the public to continue to offer their cooperation in the remaining two weeks of the movement control order (MCO) to help prevent further spreading of the disease,” he added.

Yesterday, MOH reported 217 new cases of positive Covid-19 infection, bringing the total to 3,333 cases.