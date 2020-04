Health D-G Datuk Dr Noor Hisham disclosed five more Covid-19 deaths during his daily press conference today, for a total of 50 fatalities since the outbreak was first detected here. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 ― Health authorities reported 208 more coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections today, bringing Malaysia’s total to 3,116 cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also disclosed five more Covid-19 deaths during his daily press conference today, for a total of 50 fatalities since the outbreak was first detected here.

“This means our death rate for those with Covid 19 is now at 1.6 per cent,” he said.

