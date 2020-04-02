Health Ministry receives RM200k cash donation, medical equipment

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (right) receives a donation of face masks from Ambassador of China to Malaysia Bai Tian at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Health Ministry received RM200,000 in cash and various other medical equipment for its frontliners to combat the Covid-19 pandemic from multiple donors, including the Chinese government.

In a brief ceremony today, minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba received 40,000 N95 face masks and 350,000 surgical masks from China’s ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian.

UEM Edgenta, represented by its management director Datuk Azmir Merican donated a ventilator unit, patient monitor and while pilgrimage fund Lembaga Tabung Haji donated 205 bottles of air zam-zam.

Midea Scott and English Electronics Sdn Bhd handed over 80 air conditioner units while Reckitt Benckister (M) Sdn Bhd assisted with a donation of 100,000 Dettol soaps.

Meanwhile, Heitech Padu Berhad and Linde Malaysian Sdn Bhd gave the ministry RM100,000 in cash donation each.

Heitech also donated an EMR system as well.