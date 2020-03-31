Health D-G: 17 cases in under-lockdown Menara City One linked to tabligh cluster

Health workers arrive at Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — At least 17 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Menara City One condominium tower were linked to the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh cluster, Health Ministry Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed today.

In his daily Covid-19 update press conference, Dr Noor Hisham said the index case has affected 12 family members living in the condominium, hence Putrajaya’s call for an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) there announced yesterday.

“The 17 cases reported had links to the tabligh event in Sri Petaling, and the index case has infected 12 family members from three apartments in there.

“The cases were escalating rapidly, so we had to enforce tighter MCO for that area,” he said.

He also confirmed that his medical officers have started screening residents in Menara City One last night.

“We are making sure all apartments are screened, we started last night in stages, not in one go,” he added.

The two-week EMCO will affect 3,200 residents in 502 residential units as well as business premises in the tower, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed yesterday.

During the order, all locals and visitors in the area are subject to home confinement while non-locals are not allowed in, with all entry points blocked.

However, differing from the previous EMCO in Simpang Renggam and Hulu Langat, residents may order food to be delivered to the building’s lobby.

All business activities at the building must halt during the period, except for stores selling essential goods — another difference from previous EMCO.

A medical base will also be set up there. Police, Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force, and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) personnel will be stationed there to enforce the order.

Putrajaya also announced on Sunday the EMCO in seven villages in Hulu Langat in Selangor, after 71 positive cases were identified among 274 residents of a tahfiz school there.

Last week, it had announced the EMCO in two areas in Simpang Renggam in Johor after recording 61 positive cases of Covid-19 there, out of 83 in the Kluang district.