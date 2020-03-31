Embassy to help Malaysians in Indonesia return home

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 31 — The Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia is cooperating with Malaysia Airlines (MAS), Garuda and the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel to help Malaysians in the republic return home.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar said the cooperation was to facilitate the process of Malaysians who wanted to go back as most airlines had reduced their flight frequency.

The worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has caused most countries to restrict the access of foreign visitors and to ask their citizens overseas to return.

However, most airlines are now forced to reduce their flight frequency following a sharp decline in passenger numbers.

“Malaysians in Indonesia who wish to return home should take this opportunity,” he said, adding that those who returned from overseas must undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Zainal Abidin said under the collaboration, MAS would provide flights from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur on April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Those who wish to return home can book their flight ticket directly via MAS.

Malaysians who require consular assistance can direct their calls to +62 813 8081 3036, or email to [email protected] or [email protected]. — Bernama