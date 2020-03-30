MASkargo to work with govt for needed medical supplies from overseas

Boxes of donated medical equipment from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation arrives in malaysia. — Picture via Facebook/China Embassy in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) is collaborating with various governmental agencies in ensuring access to much-needed medical equipment and supplies for Malaysians from overseas.

In a statement today, its chief executive officer, Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh said the company together with other agencies are looking at flight plans and cargo space management of the medical goods being flown into the country mostly from China.

“We’ve changed our freighter schedules to manage these high priority cargo movements, with cooperation by both governments, and our team has been working day and night to ensure that the medical equipment arrives safely in Malaysia.

“To address the capacity shortage, we are also looking at Passenger-to-Cargo (P2C) flights where Malaysia Airlines’ passenger aircraft are used to fly only cargo out of China,” he said

Ibrahim also said that last Wednesday saw the first P2C flight carrying medical supplies from China via flight MH 389 arrived in Malaysia.

It carried 300,000 disposable masks, 50,000 protection suits and 8,000 protection suits with eye masks, courtesy of the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.

He said that this is made possible by the collaboration between the National Disaster Agency of Malaysia, Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Pharmaniaga Berhad, Malaysia’s largest listed integrated pharmaceutical group.

Meanwhile in Penang, the MASkargo team was praised for their hard work in uplifting and securing goods onboard Austrian Airways’ P2C humanitarian flight OS6004

MASkargo Northern Region senior manager Ahmad Fahmi Awang quoted in the same statement as saying that it was a new experience for the team as it was the first time they had to load cargo/cartons on passenger seats.

“The team at Malaysia Aviation Group is working hard for your wellbeing, so please stay at home for our wellbeing,” Ibrahim said. — Bernama