Covid-19: No exponential spike yet, but MOH says prepared for the worst

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today that Covid-19 cases in the country is currently stable, but the government is well prepared if there is an exponential spike — which can only be identified by the first week of April.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry has been practicing active case detection by continuing to test the high-risk groups where the positive detection has been at 8 per cent.

“This is why we are doing the active case detection. We detect them, we find them, we test them, and we isolate and treat them,” said Dr Noor Hisham at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

“So as long as we are within the range of 150 to 200 cases [per day], we have not seen the spike in exponential cases unlike other countries.

“Nonetheless, we are prepared for the worst, but hope for the best,” he added.

