86 individuals charged in several states for flouting MCO

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A total of 86 individuals were charged in court in several states across the country today for violating the movement control order (MCO) meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The MCO, which entered its 13th day today saw many more people taken to court including a doctor and several 16-year-olds.

The charges against them include obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties during the MCO period, filed under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

They were also charged with failing to comply with the MCO by moving from one place to another within infected areas under Regulation 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which provides for a fine of RM1,000 and a jail term of not more than six months, or both, upon conviction.

In Penang, Dr Ong Hean Teik, 61, a private medical doctor pleaded not guilty to the George Town Magistrate’s Court on two charges, namely for obstructing a civil servant from his duty and violating the MCO.

The accused was charged with obstructing Penang City Council (MBPP) enforcement officer Muhd Alif Aizad Abd Latiff from carrying out his duty at Taman Bandaraya Pulau Pinang, Jalan Persiaran Kuari at 6 pm on March 19.

For the second charge, Dr Ong was accused of heading out of his house in Tanjung Bungah to Taman Bandaraya Pulau Pinang without the intention of doing any of the things provided for under Rule 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, at 4.45pm, on the same date.

At the same court, seven men were fined RM1,000 and sentenced to Compulsory Attendance Order (CAO) for three months for being in an infected area for no apparent reason during the MCO period which took effect from March 18.

Magistrate Jamaliah sentenced six of them who were aged 24 and another 56-year-old man after they pleaded guilty to the charge of going out of their homes to go the football field on Jalan D.S Ramanathan behind the Penang Adventist Hospital in Pulau Tikus.

In Kedah, 33 people pleaded guilty to violating the MCO and were each sentenced to between two- and 14-day imprisonment and a fine of between RM500 and RM1,000 by the Alor Setar Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Siti Noorhidayah Mohd Noor meted out the sentences against five 16-year-olds and others between the ages of 30 and 50.

They were detained in several locations around Mergong, Simpang Empat, Kuala Kedah and Alor Setar town, between March 26 and 28.

In Kuala Lumpur, 11 men pleaded guilty to violating the MCO, with nine of them fined RM1,000 and two jailed for a month by Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

All the accused, aged between 19 and 50, were detained in several locations around Kepong, Brickfields, Sentul and Wangsa Maju, on March 28 and 29.

In Selangor, a 27-year-old male technician was fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail by the Sepang Sessions Court after he pleaded guilty to defying the MCO at 8.45pm on March 25.

In Terengganu, 30 individuals including two women were charged in four courts in the state for violating the MCO.

All of them aged between 17 and 39, were charged with committing offences at various locations including Manir, Kuala Nerus, Marang and Dungun, between the times of 4.30 pm and 11.45 pm from March 27 to 29.

In Negri Sembilan, three men, including two minors were charged in the Seremban Magistrate’s Court for obstructing civil servants and failing to comply with the MCO on March 25 and 27 respectively.

One of the teenagers was charged with intentionally preventing civil servant Sergeant Major Rafek Che Husain from carrying out his duty at Jalan 2/3, Taman Bandar Ekar, Rantau, on March 25.

Another teenager was charged with a similar offence against Corporal Shaiful Shamsul Salleh at Jalan 2/3, near Jalan Persiaran 1, Taman Desa Rhu, Sikamat, at 9.30pm on March 25. — Bernama