Pahang Regent's appreciation of Covid-19 frontliners

Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah (left) and Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah are seen during the proclamation ceremony in Pekan January 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 29 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to frontliners involved in addressing the Covid-19 outbreak in the country on his Instagram social page.

A seven-minute video, which was uploaded on the account, this.7, and recorded in Pekan near here, is an initiative by Tengku Hassanal, who is overwhelmed by the sacrifices of the health and security members for working tirelessly in these tiring times.

The start of the video saw Tengku Hassanal, clad in military attire, standing in front of a huge board with words, “Frontliners,” “Thank You,” “Stay Home,” “Terima Kasih” and “Duduk Rumah” on it.

“I wish to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the frontliners on duty in all hospitals. You are indeed brave.

“I also pray for everyone (to) take care of their own health so that Covid-19 can be eliminated and thousands of lives saved. Thanks again, 'frontliners,'” he said.

Besides the video recording, Tengku Hassanal, also uploaded several images of doctors and nurses at work in hospitals and that of the security members mounting road blocks with the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Meanwhile, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah uploaded still images from Tengku Hassanal’s video onto Her Majesty’s Instagram at airtangan_tunkuazizah with the caption “I miss my son.”

Tunku Azizah and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah are in quarantine for 14 days since last Thursday, after seven staff of the Istana Negara were confirmed Covid-19 positive cases.

His Majesty had undergone health screening and found negative with the virus. — Bernama