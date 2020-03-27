Shopee denies ceasing operations due to MCO

Ho said Shopee will remain operational during the movement control order. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Shopee today clarifies that a message via WhatsApp regarding ceasing its operations from March 28 during the movement control order (MCO) period, was untrue.

Shopee regional managing director, Ian Ho in a statement also assured that Shopee will continue to operate as e-commerce platform as it has been classified one of the essential services.

He added the circulation of the rumor which advised people to stop buying on Shopee to avoid delays in delivery, was irresponsible.

“As Malaysians are seeking convenient and safer alternatives in getting their daily essentials for the family, the message would increase their worry, fear and anxiety of not being able to get what they need,” he said.

Ho said that all products including daily necessities such as toilet rolls, wet wipes, face masks, hand sanitizers and more, including fresh produce like fish, chicken and vegetables will still be available for purchase on Shopee.

“We continue to work closely with our partners, retailers and suppliers such as Mydin, Tesco, Nestle, Aeon Bid, Watsons, Unilever, Vinda, freshtap.my and others to ensure that there is sufficient supply to cater to Malaysians’ needs,” he said.

He also said Shopee had always ensured that its sellers and logistics partners take precautionary measures such as disinfection of warehouse and vehicles, parcel sanitization and temperature checks for workers, drivers, and riders.

“Our priority is to ensure that our users are safe and have access to household necessities and groceries they need,” said Ho, adding that Shopee pledged to provide its best service in this time of need. — Bernama