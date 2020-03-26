PM, ministers, deputies give up two months’ pay for Covid-19 fund

The Covid-19 fund was launched on March 11 as part of the government’s efforts to help those who were affected by the disease outbreak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, along with all federal ministers and their deputies, are taking a two-month pay cut, with the savings to be donated to Putrajaya’s Covid-19 Fund.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the decision was made during the Cabinet meeting today, and said this demonstrated the government’s sincerity in helping those affected by the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 fund was launched on March 11 as part of the government’s efforts to help those who were affected by the disease outbreak.

“Until yesterday, the total donated sum collected including government grants, stands at RM RM8,493,103.48,” the PMO said in a statement.

MORE TO COME